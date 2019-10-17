Police: Woman who livestreamed deadly crash in 2017 arrested again after police pursuit

STOCKTON — A Stockton woman who was arrested for a deadly DUI crash that she livestreamed back in 2017 has been arrested again while out on parole.

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, was arrested after a short pursuit in Stockton.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers attempted to pull over a driver near Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle for a vehicle code violation.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Obdulia Sanchez, failed to stop and lead the officers on a short chase.

Sanchez failed to navigate a turn and drove off the roadway near the I-5 on ramp at March Lane.

She was taken into custody without incident.  A male passenger was able to escape on foot.

Officers searched the car and found a firearm.

Sanchez faces weapons and traffic charges.

