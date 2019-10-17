Police: Woman who livestreamed deadly crash in 2017 arrested again after police pursuit

STOCKTON — A Stockton woman who was arrested for a deadly DUI crash that she livestreamed back in 2017 has been arrested again while out on parole.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers attempted to pull over a driver near Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle for a vehicle code violation.
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Obdulia Sanchez, failed to stop and lead the officers on a short chase.
Sanchez failed to navigate a turn and drove off the roadway near the I-5 on ramp at March Lane.
She was taken into custody without incident. A male passenger was able to escape on foot.
Officers searched the car and found a firearm.
Sanchez faces weapons and traffic charges.
