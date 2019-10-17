Roseville police reveal third crime scene in quadruple homicide

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police revealed a clearer timeline of events Thursday in a quadruple homicide that spanned three crime scenes in Roseville and Siskiyou County.

The Roseville Police Department reports 53-year-old Roseville resident Shankar Hangud is suspected of killing a woman and a girl on Monday, Oct. 7 in Placer County. The following day, Hangud is accused of killing a boy.

He then drove with an East Indian man to Siskiyou County. On Oct. 13, in a rural part of the county, Hangud allegedly killed the man before driving his body to the Mount Shasta Police Department the next day, where the 53-year-old suspect confessed to the murders.

Roseville officers later found the bodies of the woman and children during a welfare check at the Carmel at Woodcreek West apartment complex, where Hangud lived.

The victims’ identities have not been reported.

Police say the children attended school in Roseville and Dry Creek Schools Superintendent Brad Tooker said at least one of the children may have gone to Silverado Middle School.

Outside of a speeding ticket in 2016, police say Hangud did not have a criminal history and there had been no prior calls for service at his residence. He was unemployed, police say, but a spokeswoman with the Sacramento-based organization Alluma told FOX40 Hangud was working for them as a data scientist just last year.

Hangud faces four counts of murder and is expected to enter a plea on Oct. 25.