Sacramento police arrest suspect in deadly Rio Linda Boulevard, North Avenue shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened near North Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard and left a 19-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 21.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed into the fence. Further investigation into the vehicle revealed there was one male adult victim who had received multiple gunshot wounds,” Sacramento Police Officer Karl Chan said the day of the incident.

The victim was identified as Syncere Dixon by the Sacramento County Coroners Office.

Based on information provided by witnesses, authorities were able to identify 19-year-old Keondre Pratt as the shooting suspect.

Pratt was arrest Wednesday and is facing homicide charges.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with more info is asked to call Sac PD at 916-808-5471.

