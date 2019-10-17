SF City College evacuated due to bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco City College Police evacuated the main campus Thursday due to a bomb threat.

As of 4:34 p.m., FOX40 sister station KRON reports a search was conducted and completed, per the San Francisco Police Department.

Police reportedly searched the three buildings identified in the threat.

⚠️AVOID THE AREA⚠️ Please avoid the area of CCSF's Ocean Campus as we investigate a potential threat. We are assisting in evacuating affected buildings and searching for any suspicious devices. Please keep the area clear for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/35gv0FNvVy — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 17, 2019

After investigating, officials said there was no threat to the campus and all buildings were clear and safe.

About an hour prior, SFPD originally advised the public via Twitter to avoid the area due to a potential threat.

All classes and other activities at the Ocean Campus will resume as scheduled for the rest of the evening.

No additional details are available at this time.