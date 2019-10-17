Two San Joaquin County deputies unharmed after small plane crashes in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies walked away from a plane crash Thursday night in Stockton.

A public information officer reports the deputies were training in a small, 1999-model plane belonging to the sheriff’s office when they experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Around 6:15 p.m., the deputies had to perform an emergency landing in a field near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, according to the public information officer.

As they crash-landed, the plane hit a cyclone fence and a diesel truck trailer.

Both deputies appeared to be OK after the crash.

The sheriff’s office public information officer said while the cause of the crash is still unknown, the deputies reported experiencing a “power surge” before the small plane’s engine failed.

