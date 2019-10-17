Two San Joaquin County deputies unharmed after small plane crashes in Stockton

Posted 7:22 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26PM, October 17, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies walked away from a plane crash Thursday night in Stockton.

Photo of the crash by Kevin Shawver.

A public information officer reports the deputies were training in a small, 1999-model plane belonging to the sheriff’s office when they experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Around 6:15 p.m., the deputies had to perform an emergency landing in a field near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, according to the public information officer.

As they crash-landed, the plane hit a cyclone fence and a diesel truck trailer.

Both deputies appeared to be OK after the crash.

The sheriff’s office public information officer said while the cause of the crash is still unknown, the deputies reported experiencing a “power surge” before the small plane’s engine failed.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.