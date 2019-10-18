Fat City Bar & Café in Old Sacramento to close on Nov. 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fat City Bar & Café in Old Sacramento will close after 43 years on Nov. 2.

“I regret to announce that our beloved Fat City Bar & Café will serve its last meal and pour its last drink on Saturday, November 2, 2019, ending a remarkable 43 years in operation along the historic waterfront,” Frank Fat Properties CEO Jerry Fat said in a news release.

In the release, Fat says declining business and rising costs led to the decision to close.

The Fats still own the building on Front Street, and will be looking for other tenants.