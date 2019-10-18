Kings forward Harrison Barnes to cover funeral costs for woman killed by officer in her Texas home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Kings forward Harrison Barnes will pay for the funeral of a woman who was killed by an officer inside her Texas home.

Atatiana Jefferson was killed earlier this month when an officer responded to her home after a neighbor called worried about an open door.

The now former officer, Aaron Dean, is facing murder charges.

He has resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Barnes has ties to the area; he played parts of three seasons for the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to Sacramento.

Jefferson's funeral will be held Saturday.