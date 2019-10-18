Kings unveil court design, merchandise in throwback to the ’90s

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For their 35th anniversary, the Sacramento Kings turned to the classics Friday by unveiling a “new” court design and merchandise.

The royal blue and red color scheme of the newly revealed court harks back to the 1993 to 1994 design. The court also features the team’s original logo.

Fans can now buy a Classic Edition Jersey at the Kings Team Store or online.

Unveiling the new Classic Edition court + jerseys with a little help from @swipathefox 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4UqsdrMJEH — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 19, 2019

The new court, along with the Classic and City Edition uniforms, will be featured in 17 games.

To mark their anniversary, the team will also host 35 events, including a 5k walk/run and brunch with Kings legends and current players. All proceeds from the events will benefit the Kings Foundation.

See a photo gallery of the court below: