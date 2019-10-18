North Sacramento police standoff turns out to be a case of ‘swatting’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a recent incident involving their SWAT team has now been confirmed as a hoax, also known as swatting.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities responded to a home in the area of Grand Avenue and Belden Street for a report of a wanted man who had barricaded himself inside.

Swatting is the act of making a false police report — usually of an urgent or violent crime — to lure law enforcement or SWAT teams to a location.

At this time, it is unknown who made the false call to police.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.