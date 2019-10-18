North Sacramento police standoff turns out to be a case of ‘swatting’

Posted 8:58 AM, October 18, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a recent incident involving their SWAT team has now been confirmed as a hoax, also known as swatting.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities responded to a home in the area of Grand Avenue and Belden Street for a report of a wanted man who had barricaded himself inside.

Swatting is the act of making a false police report — usually of an urgent or violent crime — to lure law enforcement or SWAT teams to a location.

At this time, it is unknown who made the false call to police.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.