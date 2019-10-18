Police: Woman asks Lincoln officer for ride back to stolen car

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Lincoln say a woman asked an officer for a ride back to her car after it had run out of gas, but the car was reported stolen a day earlier.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, 37-year-old Lynette Steward had flagged down an officer late Thursday night along Lincoln Boulevard and said she had run out of gas. With her gas can in tow, she told the officer she needed help finding the car, police said, which was six blocks away.

When the officer and Stewart got to the car, officials say the officer checked its status and learned it was reported stolen out of Cameron Park the day before.

Stewart was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine.