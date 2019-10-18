Residents describe escaping fire as it ripped through Stockton apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Several families were left without a home Friday night after flames tore through a Stockton apartment complex.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the Polo Run apartments on Palisades Drive in northern Stockton.

“I heard this big ol’ boom. I looked outside and upstairs was engulfed in flames," said neighbor Richard Veras, whose apartment was eventually damaged by the blaze.

"I heard a pow but I still went to sleep,” said Antoinette Green, who told FOX40 her apartment was also damaged in the fire. “Then I heard somebody banging on that door. So I got up, opened the door and this man said, ‘Get out, come out, there's a fire.’"

Green’s ill uncle, who uses a walker, had to be carried outside.

Kenneth McCoy told FOX40 he also had to rely on others to make it to safety.

"Police had to come in and get me, pulled me out. I'm disabled," he said.

Jabir Singh snapped into action to bring that kind of help when he saw a ball of flames across from where he works security. He called 911 as fast as he could.

"They turn on their lights and start honking and immediately rushed to the apartments. And people started coming out," Singh said.

Stockton firefighters are still looking into what ignited the flames that evicted at least six families from their apartments.

But neighbors blamed careless partiers who they said don’t live at the apartment complex but often hang around causing problems.

They will have to wait until they have answers and access to what few belongings they may have left.

"They won't let us in. They don't know when. They said maybe Monday or Tuesday," Veras said.

In the meantime, the American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.