Samuel Adams’ 2019 Halloween brew is illegal in 15 states because of it’s frighteningly high alcohol content.

“Utopias” is 28% alcohol by volume. By comparison, a regular Sam Adams lager has an alcohol content of just 5%.

According to Forbes, this is the company’s 11th batch of the Utopias line. They’ve been offered as a limited release since 2002.

The Halloween beer’s price tag is pretty scary, too. Forbes reports the suggested retail price is $210 per bottle.