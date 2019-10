YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The southbound lanes of Highway 99 at Oswald Road in Yuba City, are closed due to a fatal crash.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

Authorities do not have an estimated time for reopening the roads.

CHP suggests commuters take S George Washington Boulevard to SR-113 to avoid the collision.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.