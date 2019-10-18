Video shows man silently lurking through Citrus Heights neighborhood in Halloween mask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Terrified parents and kids who had been attending a Friday night youth football game in Citrus Heights called police when they confronted a man lurking near a park in a Halloween mask.

A video shared with FOX40 shows a group of people following the masked man as he silently strolls down the street near Westwood Park with his hands in his dark, hooded sweatshirt.

At one point, he stops and stares at everyone from a distance, still not saying anything as they try to get him to leave the area.

"He needs to get out," the boy filming the man can be heard saying in the video. "This dude's sketch, he's putting his hands in his pocket like he got something."

Officers eventually arrived at the park and spoke to the man, who was still wearing what a Citrus Heights police sergeant says was a scary old man mask.

He cooperated with them and said he was a neighbor in the area, according to the sergeant.

Apparently, he told officers he does the same haunting saunter through parts of the city every October and "tries to play the part" of a scary Halloween character. He said sometimes people will give him money to take photos with him.

The man does not have a criminal history and officers let him leave without giving him a citation.

While the sergeant said what the man did is not illegal, officers agreed that it was still pretty creepy.