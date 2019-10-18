Whole Lotta Corn Hole & A Whole Lotta Brews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first annual Whole Lotta Cornhole Classic will be a fun, community-friendly cornhole tournament benefiting the Folsom Cordova Community Partnership. This tournament will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Folsom Sports Complex located at 66 Clarksville Road in Folsom, CA.

More info:

Whole Lotta Corn Hole/ Whole Lotta Brews

October 19th

Cornhole Classic (12:00-5:00pm) Whole Lotta Brews (6:00-9:00pm)

66 Clarksville Rd

Folsom

WholeLottaCornhole.com

WholeLottaBrews.com

Folsom Cordova Community Partnership

10665 Coloma Road #200

916-361-8684

TheFCCP.Org

Facebook: @FolsomCordovaCommunityPartnership

Twitter: @FCCP