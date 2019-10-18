Whole Lotta Corn Hole & A Whole Lotta Brews

Posted 2:02 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, October 18, 2019


The first annual Whole Lotta Cornhole Classic will be a fun, community-friendly cornhole tournament benefiting the Folsom Cordova Community Partnership. This tournament will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Folsom Sports Complex located at 66 Clarksville Road in Folsom, CA. 

More info:
Whole Lotta Corn Hole/ Whole Lotta Brews
October 19th
Cornhole Classic (12:00-5:00pm) Whole Lotta Brews (6:00-9:00pm)
66 Clarksville Rd
Folsom
WholeLottaCornhole.com
WholeLottaBrews.com

Folsom Cordova Community Partnership
10665 Coloma Road #200
916-361-8684
TheFCCP.Org
Facebook: @FolsomCordovaCommunityPartnership
Twitter: @FCCP

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.