MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Modesto late Friday night, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Officials said fire crews from Modesto and Ceres fought the blaze at a church on the 800 block of California Avenue.

No injuries were reported. The fire is now under control and the Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire, according to officials.