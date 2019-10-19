CHP officer struck by SUV in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to the hospital with major injuries early Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV, according to CHP officials.

CHP said one of their officers responded to a broken railroad crossing sign at State Route 99 at Lomo Crossing and was directing traffic around 1:11 a.m. when a fast-traveling, gray SUV didn’t stop at the crossing and struck the officer.

The crash is still under investigation. This story is developing.