Man arrested at a Carmichael park for indecent exposure, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Fulton El Camino Park District police arrested a man Saturday afternoon when they responded to a report that a man was masturbating at Gibbons Park in Carmichael while children were present.

Police identified the man as Leron Brown.

Officials say Brown was asking an underage girl to come over to him, but he was interrupted by the girl’s mother.

The woman saw Brown was exposed, and she also heard him make sexual comments.

Brown was arrested for indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child under 18, according to police.