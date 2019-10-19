Man arrested for armed robbery in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Friday for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Marcus Solorzano allegedly shoved a gun in the face of man and woman at the convenience store on the corner of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street in Stockton and stole about $280.

A criminal analyst reviewed evidence gathered by deputies and dispatchers and provided information that led to Solorzano’s home, where the gun used in the robbery was recovered and Solorzano was arrested, according to deputies.

Solorzano was booked into the county jail and is charged with numerous felonies, including robbery and assault with a firearm, officials said.