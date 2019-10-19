Mike Posner finishes his six-month trek across the United States

(CNN) — You probably think you’re cooler than him. But you’re not.

Mike Posner has just crossed the entire United States, coast to coast — on foot.

The singer-songwriter trekked 2,851 miles over the course of six months, starting in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on April 15 and ending in Venice Beach, California, on Friday.

“My name is Mike Posner and I walked across America,” Posner said on Twitter. “Keep Going.”

Posner celebrated the end of his journey by jumping into the Pacific Ocean and enjoying a well-deserved massage on the beach.

“I don’t even know what this experience means in the context of my life yet,” Posner said in a Facebook post near the end of his journey. “I do know that I am not the same person I was when I started. I’m harder. I’m more authentic. I’m more real. I’m more myself. That’s the only trophy I need.”

On his website, Posner said the journey had a three-part mission: to “enjoy my life and help others enjoy theirs,” “be as authentic to other people as possible,” and “help others to experience transcendence.”

He also aimed to spend more time listening to people and invited others to participate — even for just a mile or two.

When he wasn’t walking, he meditated and did a lot of yoga. Posner documented the experience on social media.

Although he kept a positive attitude through most of the trek, it wasn’t easy. In fact, it almost cost him his life.

In August, Posner had to be airlifted to a Colorado hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake. It took several weeks of rehabilitation before he could continue his journey.

On October 9, Posner released a 16-track mixtape titled “Keep Going,” his mantra during the journey, The tape features other artists, including Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and Logic.

“I created this project, these songs and these affirmations to remind myself who I am when things get hard. I hope they can provide you the same strength,” he said at the beginning of the album.