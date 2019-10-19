Shooting in Rosemont leaves 1 dead, another injured

ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Rosemont Friday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Henley Way in Rosemont, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived on scene they found two men, both in their 20s, on the street with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to officials. One of the men was unresponsive and deputies tried to save his life when Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead, according to deputies.

Officials said the other victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

The cause of the shooting is still being investigated, according to deputies. Deputies said witnesses saw two suspects run away after the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).