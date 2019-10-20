Hero dog wakes up family after home catches fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A family of four is safe after their dog woke them up when their house caught fire, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

A fire began Saturday night in the side yard of a Vacaville home on Kinsale Court while the family was still asleep, according to officials. That’s when officials said the family’s dog, a 6-year-old female black Lab named Maggie, began making as much noise as she could by running, barking and growling.

According to investigators, the noise from Maggie woke up mom, who was able to get the rest of the family to safety.

The fire is still under investigation but officials said the fire appears to be accidental and not arson.