PG&E considering preemptively shutting off power Wednesday, Thursday due to extreme weather conditions

Posted 10:17 PM, October 20, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is considering preemptively shutting off power across portions of 17 counties Wednesday and Thursday ahead of strong and dry offshore wind events.

The Emergency Operations Center was activated by PG&E so they could monitor the weather.

There are currently no planned shutoffs, but PG&E says they will provide updates several times a day.

According to PG&E, the main period of risk is to last about 18 to 24 hours which would be from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

A post by PG&E says only portions of the counties will be impacted:

“Portions of counties that may be impacted include, but is not limited to: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba.”

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.