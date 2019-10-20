PG&E considering preemptively shutting off power Wednesday, Thursday due to extreme weather conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is considering preemptively shutting off power across portions of 17 counties Wednesday and Thursday ahead of strong and dry offshore wind events.

The Emergency Operations Center was activated by PG&E so they could monitor the weather.

There are currently no planned shutoffs, but PG&E says they will provide updates several times a day.

According to PG&E, the main period of risk is to last about 18 to 24 hours which would be from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

A post by PG&E says only portions of the counties will be impacted:

“Portions of counties that may be impacted include, but is not limited to: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba.”

