Sacramento coffee shop says vandals broke several windows, closed for the day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Insight Coffee Roasters location on 16th street closed for the day Sunday afternoon after some of the shop’s windows were shattered, according to an Instagram post.

Insight Coffee posted on Instagram about the incident:

Southside is closed for the rest of the day due to a vandalism incident just after noon. Thankfully no one was hurt. Grateful for our team who handled everything so well to ensure safety of all.

The shop is set to reopen at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.