ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Elk Grove that left bullet holes in a home and parked vehicle, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police responded to gunshots fired in the 8200 block of Primoak Way just after midnight Sunday morning, according to officials.

Investigators said no one was injured in the shooting but they believe the shooting was not random.

The investigation is still ongoing and this story is developing.