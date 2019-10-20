Suisun City fire officials use Narcan first time to treat opioid overdose patient

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Suisun City fire personnel have used a new medical treatment for the first time Saturday to help an opioid overdose patient, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

Officials say that a fire captain successfully injected Narcan, aka Naloxone, into an unidentified opioid overdose patient after responding to a call at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials said that after the patient was injected with the Narcan, the patient’s health status greatly improved by the time the patient was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Narcan counteracts the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose and the drug was developed for first responders to be able to easily treat patients when first arriving on the scene, according to officials.

This is the first time fire personnel have used the treatment since adding Narcan to their medical inventory on August 9, 2019, according to officials.

Officials said all Suisun City Fire Department personnel have been trained on the use of this drug by Northbay Hospital and it is carried on all Suisun City Fire units.