Thousands of eligible Camp Fire survivors have until Monday to file a claim against PG&E

(KTXL) -- After the Camp Fire that left parts of Butte County in ruins, around 100,000 people were eligible to receive compensation from PG&E, but nearly 70% of those people have yet to file a claim.

“Definitely still working through mental and physical and emotional things, that people kind of can’t imagine,” Camp Fire survivor Mira said.

Mira lost her home and pets as the fire ripped through Paradise.

She’s one of many who were displaced by the fire who is also just finding out that PG&E filed for bankruptcy and allocated $8.4 billion dollars to pay toward wildfire claims.

“As we got closer to the date, I was having emotional feelings of, do I want to do it,” Mira said. “I did it yesterday, and it turned out to be terrible.”

Loren Lighthall, a former principal at Paradise High School, says he found out about the bankruptcy plan through social media.

“Then, you check it out. Talk to people at church. Are they applying? When do you have to apply? Do you have to get an attorney?” Lighthall said.

Lighthall says he’s familiar with the process. After filing insurance claims, Lighthall was forced to move to a different city.

“Sometimes it doesn’t necessarily make sense like I shouldn’t be sad,” Lighthall said.

He’s now hoping people that need that money are able to file a claim before Monday’s deadline.

Instructions for how to file a claim are available here.