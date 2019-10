CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are looking to arrest a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 51-year-old Mark Johnson is a registered sex offender who failed to update his address and allegedly molested a child under 14 years old in November 2018.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Parsons at 530-538-7671.