CHP identifies officer injured in Sutter County DUI collision

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the officer who was injured Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV.

Officer David Gordon was responding to a broken railroad crossing sign at State Route 99 at Lomo Crossing and was directing traffic around 1:11 a.m. when a fast-traveling, gray SUV didn’t stop at the crossing and struck him.

CHP said Gordon, a 13-year veteran, is in critical condition, but he is stable. He has already undergone a seven-hour surgery to mend the breaks in his arm and leg. His spleen was also removed to treat internal bleeding.

On Wednesday, Gordon is expected to have surgery for multiple pelvis fractures, a broken jaw and a broken shoulder blade.

“This list is by no means all-inclusive of the extent of his injuries. Officer Gordon is facing a long recovery,” CHP said in a Facebook post.

Lucas Julian Nelson, the driver who struck officer Gordon, was also injured in the crash.

He was first taken to the hospital before being booked at the county jail. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

