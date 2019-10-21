Christian Brothers parents want answers about change in school’s leadership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Christian Brothers’ student body has become more and more diverse over the years but its leadership has been a different story.

Parents of Christian Brothers High School students said their board had made positive change in that regard with campus administration in the last three years but that has suddenly changed.

"So, my whole family is invested in Christian Brothers. My grandpa, he coached there for nine years,” said Deja Kinsey. “So, I was raised on the Christian Brothers campus. So, it's a part of our blood."

That’s a big reason why Kinsey could not understand why her uncle, Chris Orr, was recently removed as principal from the Sacramento high school, along with assistant vice principal Michelle Williams.

It's something Orr's family, concerned parents and community groups like the Greater Sacramento Urban League have been pressing school administration for answers about in writing and otherwise.

"So when the community is saying this is a great guy, he's changing the environment, the kids are saying it, and he's let go so abruptly without any cause, without any information, you start to raise an eyebrow," Kinsey said.

They said they are concerned about unfair backlash against two of the school's first black administrators.

"We love Christian Brothers. We love our students to be here,” said former board member David Rasul. “We love for them to be able to move on to greater heights education-wise but the atmosphere has to be scrutinized every time, every year. We just cannot take things for granted."

"The fact that the opportunity they have to have diverse leadership, to really work with the students and then just abruptly after everything was going in a positive direction to let go of the first African American principal, we need some answers,” said GSUL President Cassandra Jennings.

A spokesperson with Christian Brothers High School sent FOX40 a statement Monday regarding what they area calling Orr's "departure:"

Mr. Chris Orr is no longer serving as principal at Christian Brothers High School. Out of respect for Mr. Orr, and given that this is a personnel matter, we will not be sharing information regarding his departure.

Now, parents are planning a 7:30 a.m. protest for Wednesday because they say they cannot get any real answers about what has happened.