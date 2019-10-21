Detectives arrest 3 suspects in teen homicide shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Timothy McGinnis Jr. who was shot and killed in South Sacramento in July, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s homicide detectives.

Jorge Vasquez, 23, and 19-year-old Roberto Ferrusca were booked into the Sacramento County main jail on charges related to the shooting which happened July 18, according to detectives.

Detectives said a 17-year-old girl was also arrested and booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

At 11:45 p.m. on the night of the shooting, authorities responded to Andalusian Drive, near Mantova Court, for reports of a man who was shot while in a car.

McGinnis was found in the driver’s seat of a blue SUV and he had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, investigators said. McGinnis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other males were passengers in the SUV at the time of the shooting.

They told authorities McGinnis lost control of the vehicle after being shot and crashed into a SMUD box in front of a house.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).

