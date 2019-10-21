Former Stockton mayor sentenced to 90 days in conflict of interest case

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a felony count of conflict of interest.

Silva was also ordered to pay $19,783.69 to the Zelle law firm. A federal court had ordered the law firm to give money as part of a class-action lawsuit.

Prosecutors say some money was given to Silva under the condition he would, in turn, give it to the Stockton Boys & Girls Club, but he instead used it for his own organization, the Stockton Kids Club.

In addition to jail time and restitution payment, Silva will also serve three years of probation, pay $400 in fees and will be banned for life from owning guns or ammunition.