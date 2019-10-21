Official MLS expansion announcement set for today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Today is the day soccer fans here in Sacramento have been waiting for.

Sacramento is expected to be named as the next MLS expansion.

Sacramento Republic FC will officially become Major League Soccer's 29th franchise and are expected to begin play in the year 2022.

This journey started back on April 26, 2014 when 20,000 fans packed Hughes Stadium for the team's first ever match.

During that year, the team broke records and captured the city's heart en route to the USL Championship.

It may have taken a while to convince Major League Soccer that Sacrament o belonged in the top tier but Commissioner Don Garber, who was in town Sunday night, finally confirmed the expansion deal.

The official press conference announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at The Bank.

Major Soccer Announcement (Sacramento)

11:30 a.m. at The Bank

Republic FC Owners, Mayor and Others

4 p.m. Capitol Mall Block Party

Hosted by Republic FC

Free SacRT Rdes

