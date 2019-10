SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Interstate 5 off-ramp at Richards Boulevard is closed after a fuel tanker rolled-over Monday morning, according to Sacramento Fire and Caltrans officials.

Officials said the crash is an active hazardous material situation with reportedly thousands of gallons of fuel leaking from the tanker. No injuries were reported.

This story is developing.

Tanker truck rollover off of southbound Interstate 5 at Richards Blvd. Active #hazmat. Richards Blvd is closed both directions at Interstate 5. Southbound I5 off ramp to Richards Blvd closed. On-ramp to southbound I5 closed. No injuries . Advise alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/PNCQV4QvfT — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 21, 2019