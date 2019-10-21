‘She loved everybody’: Loved ones gather to pay respects to Patty Thompson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Hundreds of people packed the Calvary Christian Center in Del Paso Heights to pay last respects to Patrice "Patty" Thompson, who died at the age of 57 last week.

Thompson is the mother of Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson and former Denver Broncos cornerback Syd'Quan Thompson.

Patty Thompson was a well known Grant High School Football booster who served as a kind of team mom for generations of players. As a single mom, she pushed her four sons into athletics to keep them out of trouble.

Her efforts were rewarded in 2015 when she got to attend that year's Super Bowl to watch her son.

She told FOX40 then that she taught her sons to be humble and accountable for their actions. She also wanted them to treat others like they wanted to be treated.

"She sacrificed. She didn't care how she had to go to work but she made it to work to make sure we had a roof over our head," Syd Quan told those in attendance.

Family members also talked of the hardships she endured when money was tight but that she always welcomed anyone to her home and kitchen for support and companionship and her famous fried chicken.

"She loved everybody, skinny, fat, toothless. She didn't care what color you are," her brother B.T. Thompson said. "She gave us friendship and community."

Thompson died last Monday in her sleep of still undetermined causes. She was 57 years old and had 13 grandchildren.