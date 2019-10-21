Stockton woman convicted in deadly, livestreamed crash back in court after recent arrest

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Obdulia Sanchez, who was arrested just weeks after she was released from prison, was arraigned in a San Joaquin County courtroom Monday.

Early last year, Sanchez was convicted in a crash that killed her younger sister. During the 2017 crash, Sanchez was livestreaming and intoxicated.

She was sentenced to six years and four months in prison but was released on parole on Sept. 21.

Then early Thursday morning, Sanchez was arrested when she sped away from Stockton police in a car with expired registration. She drove through two stop signs and ran a stoplight, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.

She was arrested after crashing the car just before an Interstate 5 on-ramp, where her male passenger ran from the scene. He has not been located by police.

Stockton police reported finding a .45 caliber Stoeger Llama 1911-style handgun in the glove box of the car.

Sanchez has since been charged with evading police with “wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property,” constructive possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, and driving on a suspended license.

Her bail was set at $300,000 and she will return for further arraignment Nov. 6.