Vehicle fire closes Highway 50 near Bradshaw

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle fire has closed some lanes of Highway 50 near Bradshaw Road.

The closure stretches from Watt Avenue to Bradshaw Road.

Metro Fire tweeted that a crash sparked the fire, and that there were injuries. Caltrans said there was no estimated time for the road to reopen. Drivers should expect major delays.

#US50 WB at Bradshaw: Vehicle accident w/I@juries & fire involving a semi-truck. Expect major delays on US50 – closed in both directions (EB at Watt Av / WB at Bradshaw Rd) pic.twitter.com/YjyFuOYFPw — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 21, 2019

The severity of the injuries reported was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.