Shooting victim found dead near Woodland railroad tracks; 2 found injured at ER

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are at two scenes in Woodland after gunfire led to a homicide investigation.

The Woodland Police Department reports at least three people were shot and one person died Monday night.

Around 7:12 p.m., emergency responders were called to East and North streets following reports of gunshots in the area, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

That’s where police say they found one person dead near the railroad tracks.

Officers were also called to Woodland Memorial Hospital on Cottonwood Street where they found two additional shooting victims with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told FOX40 they saw a group of people walking and another group in a vehicle exchange gunfire before police located the body.

Deadly discovery in @CityofWoodland… @police_woodland say after some kind of chase… they're now investigating a triple shooting. One person has died. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/5Y2klnF2EO — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 22, 2019

The police department could not provide any additional details about the scenes or the shooting.

This story is developing.