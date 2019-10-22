A look inside the Sierra College Construction Fundamentals Program

Posted 1:12 PM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:09PM, October 22, 2019
Karma stopped by Sierra College to check out the Construction Fundamentals Program, a partnership with the North State Building Industry Foundation that aims to develop more skilled workers to help alleviate the housing crisis.

This is a 7-week program that teaches students the fundamentals of skilled-trades, so they are able to entire the construction field at the course completion. 
 
The program consists of 3 courses and is tuition free. 
 
The program began on Oct. 1 and has 17 students in its premier term.

