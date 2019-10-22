12-year-old Bicyclist struck by 17-year-old driver on Sutterville Road near Freeport Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a collision between a car and a bicyclist.

Around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The girl was transported to the hospital. Her condition is critical, but stable.

The driver remained at the scene.

The parents of both the girl and teenage boy are aware of the collision and are involved in the investigation.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation but drugs and alcohol have been ruled out.

Sutterville Road is closed from South Land Park Drive to Freeport Boulevard. It is expected to remain closed until noon.

