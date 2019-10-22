Camp counselor accused of inappropriately touching several girl campers

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A camp counselor is behind bars after Nevada County sheriff’s deputies say he allegedly inappropriately touched six female campers.

Deputies said six girls between the ages of 12 and 14, who were guests at the Gateway Mountain Center, reported 29-year-old Joshua Solt of Truckee for inappropriately touching them.

Solt was a counselor trainee at the camp and officials said they questioned him on Monday about the allegations. During the investigation, detectives said they discovered that Solt had a history of acting inappropriately with underage girls that resulted with Solt being fired from a previous job.

Solt was arrested and booked into Nevada County Jail on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Solt is currently being held on $105,000 bail. Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.