Celebration Arts Theatre Presents ‘Macbeth’

Celebration Arts proudly presents William Shakespeare’s MACBETH adapted and directed by Khimberly Marshall and featuring an All African-American Cast for the first time in Sacramento history!

Brave MacBeth receives a prophecy from a trio of Ancestors that one day he will become King. MacBeth, and his wife, Lady MacBeth, murder the current King to takes the throne. Thou wracked with guilt and paranoia, MacBeth is forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion. The bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take us into the realms of madness and murder. This production is the beginning of a larger 5 year project, The MacBeth Project. Each year, The MacBeth Project is partnering with 3 different arts organizations to co-build and produce a truly unique and vastly different experience each of the 5 year.

More info:

Macbeth

Now - November 3rd

Celebration Arts Theatre

2727 B Street

Sacramento

(916) 455-2787

CelebrationArts.net