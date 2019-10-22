City Council to discuss Ashby plan to address Sacramento homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby will present a five-point plan to address Sacramento’s homelessness issues during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, according to her office.

Ashby says the plan proposes five different two-year programs that provide supportive housing units built from multiple buildings in District 1 and District 8.

The plan will put services in seven of the eight council districts and will provide intensive case management and housing to at least 300 people experiencing homelessness, Ashby’s office said.

The Mayor Pro Tem’s office released the following details of each plan:

Scattered Sites by Councilmember Ashby (D1) & Councilmember Carr (D8)

– 300 persons with intensive case management, financial assistance, and permanent shelter

– Annual cost per person: $8,790

– Timeline: ~ 60-days from funding allocation

Safe Parking with Facilities by Councilmember Jennings (D7)

– 360 persons with wrap around services, security, mobile sanitation

– Annual cost per person: $2,102

– Timeline: ~60-days from funding allocation

Sleeping Cabins & Tents by Councilmember Warren (D2) & Councilmember Harris (D3)

– 300 persons with security, mobile sanitation, meals, laundry, kennels, and possession storage

– Annual cost per person: $9,308 – $9,771

– Timeline: ~ 6 months to construct from funding allocation

Motel Conversion -Emergency Shelter by Councilmember Harris (D3)

– 400 persons with case management, re-housing, employment, job, life skills training, legal and health services, meals, and laundry

– Annual cost per person: $10,141

– Timeline: ~ 3 months to construct from funding allocation

– Pre-Development is $600,000 and would require 3 months

Permanent Supportive Housing Funding- SHRA (Citywide)

– In conjunction with $10 million in gap financing, mortgage revenue bonds, tax credits, and project-based vouchers, produce 100 permanent supportive housing units by 2025.

“As a state, we are struggling to identify ‘successful’ measures of what is working and what is not,” Ashby said in a released statement. “It will take political courage, leadership, collaboration, and coordination among multiple state and local programs to align resources for housing and supportive services.”