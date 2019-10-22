Deputies find burned car belonging to missing Sparks man

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided these photos of 20-year-old Kenyon Wilson and his burned car.

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KTXL) — Washoe County deputies are searching for a missing man whose burned car was found in a desolate area of Nevada.

Kenyon Wilson’s family last heard from him on Oct. 2, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Oct. 8 was the last time anyone saw Wilson in his hometown of Sparks.

On Sunday, the charred remains of the 20-year-old’s dark blue 2004 Infiniti coupe were found in the Moon Rocks area, which is a popular spot for off-roading. The car was located just off of Winnemucca Ranch Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Washoe County detectives say they are now worried about his well-being.

Wilson has been described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

His Infiniti had black front rims and silver rear rims.

Anyone who has information about Wilson should call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Refer to case number WC19-5479.

