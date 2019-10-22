Fatal crash involving big rig, motorcycle closes lanes on I-80 near Antelope Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Antelope Scales.

CHP said the crash involves a big rig and a motorcycle.

Citrus Heights police said both on-ramps to westbound I-80 at Antelope Road are closed due to the crash.

The ramps will be closed until further notice.

All westbound lanes are closed, except for the number one lane.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this crash.

I-80 westbound at Antelope Scales only 1 lane open plan accordingly. CHP is investgating a motorcycle crash. pic.twitter.com/baFnoTg2vd — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) October 22, 2019

Several lanes blocked on Westbound I-80 at the Antelope Scales as we investigate a fatal traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/Q6l8MmEHeW — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) October 22, 2019

Correction: A previous version of this story reported the crash involved two big rigs. Only one big rig was involved.