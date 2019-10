Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For recipes and other practical information to help you eat smart during the holidays and year-round, join the American Heart Association's Healthy for Good Campaign at Heart.org/HealthyForGood. You’ll get regular emails with help tips and healthy recipes that will help keep you motivated all year long.



More info:

American Heart Association

2007 O Street

Sacramento

(916) 446-6505

Heart.org/HealthyForGood

Facebook: @SacramentoAHA

Twitter: @AHASAC