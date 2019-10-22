PG&E: California fire danger may bring more blackouts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it’s given 24-hour notice to customers in 16 Northern California counties that it may shut off electricity to prevent gusty winds from downing power lines and sparking wildfires.

CEO Bill Johnson says PG&E will decide Wednesday morning whether to begin power shutoffs Wednesday afternoon.

PG&E says the shutoffs depend on the risk from dry, gusty weather that’s forecast in much of the state over the next several days.

Johnson says forecasters are also keeping an eye on another possible wind event that could lead to preventative blackouts over the weekend into early next week.

The utility says about 189,000 homes and businesses could be affected on Wednesday — mostly in the Sierra foothills and to the north of the San Francisco Bay Area. The shutoffs could last 48 hours.