SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa is currently on lockdown due to a shooting on campus, according to Santa Rosa police.

Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College were also place on lockdown.

The suspect remains at large.

Ridgeway and Santa Rosa High School, as well as the Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown https://t.co/Z9tc5JZd9F — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) October 22, 2019