Retired US Army lieutenant, off-duty firefighter detain armed robbery suspect at Modesto bar

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A retired United States Army lieutenant and an off-duty firefighter are being credited for stopping an armed robbery suspect at a Modesto bar Monday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Modesto police received calls about a man with a gun entering the Tap Room Pub and Grub located on Sylvan Avenue and Claus Road.

Police said the suspect fired what turned out to be a pellet gun towards the bar ceiling.

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Derek Hudson and off-duty Modesto firefighter John Walker tackled and detained the suspect, now identified as 18-year-old Justyn Wesson, until police arrived.

Wesson had gone on a robbery spree in the shopping center on Sylvan Avenue, according to police.

Before entering the bar, he had robbed The Village Wine & Market, Taqueria Carolina and the ampm convenience store.

Wesson was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for three counts of robbery and one attempted robbery charge.