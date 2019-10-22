Sac State Police: Multiple locker room thefts at on-campus fitness club

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for three suspects in connection to a string of locker room thefts at a fitness club on the Sacramento State campus, according to campus police.

Investigators said the crimes occurred at The WELL between Monday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 18 with several lockers broken into and several credit cards and personal belongings stolen.

The WELL is a membership fitness facility that is open to Sac State students, faculty and staff, according to police.

Investigators said four lockers were broken into over the course of the week but the thieves did not use force.

Police officials said the thieves likely obtained personal code combinations used to secure the lockers by secretly watching over the shoulder of the victims as they entered in their code.

Investigators said the thieves were careful in keeping the victim’s other items undisturbed so the victim did not realize the credit cards were missing until the following day.

The suspects used the stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases throughout Sacramento, according to police officials.

Investigators are looking for two white men with dark hair, and one white woman with blonde hair, in connection to credit cards stolen from two different lockers on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Police officials said the suspects used the stolen credit cars at or near Arden Fair Mall and their photos were captured on more than one video surveillance system.

One of the suspects is connected to a white 2019 GMC Yukon with a Colorado license plate that read: DKL068, according to police officials.

Please contact the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000 if anyone has any information that can help identify any of these suspects.